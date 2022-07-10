cherries, again

for the second time in seven days, i found myself in a cherry farm yesterday. the same farm but a different grove, this time the trees were heavily laden with fruits and the branches hanging low. the fruits were also very dark which, according to the lady who was the owner, meant they would be very very sweet. at first, they wouldn't let me go in for photographing, but i argued that the farm let me tag along with my sister last week. she thought about it for a brief while and we were shooed in. we concentrated on only one tree, with me climbing those heavy ladders. my sister and i couldn't cheat by eating while picking as we both don't like cherries and because we like to wash our fruits before eating them.



when we finished, my sister presented her basket so the owner could put them in a box while i was carrying this cluster and telling her that i found me a perfect cluster of cherries. there was spot on the table with the sunlight breaking through a whole of the shed's cover and i put the cluster on it and took a couple of photos then i showed it to her. (this wasn't the photo.) and she gushed and requested if i can post it on their website then asked if i was a professional photographer. i told her i "dabble".



for week 27 of the 52 captures challenge, the fare is "negative space".



for the make 30 days challenge, today's prompt is 'food'.