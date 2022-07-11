out of the shadows

at the secret garden in niagara falls, there is this structure with beautiful arcs that become even more gorgeous when hit by the afternoon sun. to the left of this structure is a long pergola with benches where people can sit and relax and view the falls and whatever else is happening in the large garden grounds. a wedding had just taken place and the party was taking photographs inside the structure or perhaps by the large fountain behind it. this young bridesmaid shed off her heels and puttered about in the grass before making it back to her group.



today's prompt for the make 30 challenge is "shadows".