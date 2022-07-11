Previous
Next
out of the shadows by summerfield
Photo 3423

out of the shadows

at the secret garden in niagara falls, there is this structure with beautiful arcs that become even more gorgeous when hit by the afternoon sun. to the left of this structure is a long pergola with benches where people can sit and relax and view the falls and whatever else is happening in the large garden grounds. a wedding had just taken place and the party was taking photographs inside the structure or perhaps by the large fountain behind it. this young bridesmaid shed off her heels and puttered about in the grass before making it back to her group.

today's prompt for the make 30 challenge is "shadows".
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
937% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nicely captured.
July 12th, 2022  
katy ace
Terrific shadows in the arcs with the added bonus of the bridesmaid, Vikki
July 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise