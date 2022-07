the street above seen from below

or is it the street below seen from above? however it is, it does catches one's eye to get a bird's eye view looking up instead of looking down.week 28 of the 52 captures' prompt is 'perspective'. and today's prompt for the make 30 challenge is 'eye-catching'. certainly fits both bills.-o0o-round and round i go in circles...over at five plus two, as you know, the theme is 'circles'. why not join in, folks. that's an easy challenge - a self-portrait with circles. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-07-13