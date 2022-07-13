Previous
the street above seen from below by summerfield
Photo 3425

the street above seen from below

or is it the street below seen from above? however it is, it does catches one's eye to get a bird's eye view looking up instead of looking down.

week 28 of the 52 captures' prompt is 'perspective'. and today's prompt for the make 30 challenge is 'eye-catching'. certainly fits both bills.

-o0o-

round and round i go in circles...over at five plus two, as you know, the theme is 'circles'. why not join in, folks. that's an easy challenge - a self-portrait with circles. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-07-13

summerfield

moni kozi
Wow! This is so tricky to the mind! Excellent!
July 14th, 2022  
