Photo 3425
the street above seen from below
or is it the street below seen from above? however it is, it does catches one's eye to get a bird's eye view looking up instead of looking down.
week 28 of the 52 captures' prompt is 'perspective'. and today's prompt for the make 30 challenge is 'eye-catching'. certainly fits both bills.
-o0o-
round and round i go in circles...over at five plus two, as you know, the theme is 'circles'. why not join in, folks. that's an easy challenge - a self-portrait with circles. check us out:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-07-13
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5482
photos
204
followers
129
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
6th July 2022 12:49pm
summerfield-capture52-2022
,
make-30-2022
,
summerfield-make30-2022
,
52wc-2022-w28
moni kozi
ace
Wow! This is so tricky to the mind! Excellent!
July 14th, 2022
