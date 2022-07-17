the thriller place

as we passed through the town of vaughn on our drive to tobermory yesterday morning, we passed by canada's wonderland, an amusement park which is home to the most exhilarating collection of rides and coasters in North America, including the world record-breaking dive coaster, the Yukon Striker. it is said to be the world's longest, tallest and fastest dive roller coaster with a 90-degree drop. as seen from the highway, the striker is silhouetted against the backdrop of the glorious sky and the impending sunrise.



today's make 30 challenge's challenge is "just two colours". since the white is almost blue, i dare say there are two colours in this photo, the ochre colour of the sunrise and the blue sky (albeit the clouds took on the sky's colour). as we all know, technically, black is not a colour. 😜



also for the landscape assignment for peter forsgard's 52 assignments this week.



and this was also my submission this week for 52 frames, the prompt was 'silhouette'.