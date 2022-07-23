Sign up
Photo 3435
it's the elegant woman's best friend
this is a three-fer:
for today's make 30 challenge the challenge is 'depth'.
for this week's 52 captures' product photography prompt.
also this week for 52 frames, the challenge is common object with product photography as the extra challenge.
then we add this month's perspectives theme and the on-going six-word story challenge.
i spent an inordinate amount of time with different things i can rummage around the home but in the end, the pearls turned out to be the photo for today.
two thinking: (1) the bokeh seems to overpower the subject; and (2) the bokeh seems to complement the subject. but, whatever, non?
23rd July 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fabulous image, love the pearl size bokeh as well.
July 24th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You have caught the gloss so beautifully! fav
July 24th, 2022
