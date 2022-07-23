Previous
it's the elegant woman's best friend by summerfield
Photo 3435

it's the elegant woman's best friend

this is a three-fer:

for today's make 30 challenge the challenge is 'depth'.

for this week's 52 captures' product photography prompt.

also this week for 52 frames, the challenge is common object with product photography as the extra challenge.

then we add this month's perspectives theme and the on-going six-word story challenge.

i spent an inordinate amount of time with different things i can rummage around the home but in the end, the pearls turned out to be the photo for today.

two thinking: (1) the bokeh seems to overpower the subject; and (2) the bokeh seems to complement the subject. but, whatever, non?


23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fabulous image, love the pearl size bokeh as well.
July 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You have caught the gloss so beautifully! fav
July 24th, 2022  
