my neighbourhood

my apartment building is part of a complex of three high rise buildings and an old manor. there's an intermediate school with an olympic size oval where people around the neighbourhood walk their dogs and/or exercise. there are other high rise buildings as well a condominiums and townhouses. there is also a public golf club and across from it is this old house that is now a seafood and steak house. part of the don trail cuts through the property parallel to don mills road where on its bank grow these lilies.