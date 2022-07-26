Previous
my neighbourhood by summerfield
Photo 3438

my neighbourhood

my apartment building is part of a complex of three high rise buildings and an old manor. there's an intermediate school with an olympic size oval where people around the neighbourhood walk their dogs and/or exercise. there are other high rise buildings as well a condominiums and townhouses. there is also a public golf club and across from it is this old house that is now a seafood and steak house. part of the don trail cuts through the property parallel to don mills road where on its bank grow these lilies.

today's make 30 prompt is "my neighbourhood".
