Previous
Next
hard bound by summerfield
Photo 3441

hard bound

'books' is today's make 30 prompt.

i was in no mood to do a set up so i just shot the bottom of the shelf where the big sized and hard bound books that don't fit the shelves await their fate.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You can tell a lot about the owner by looking at their books. Likewise in our bookshelves!
July 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise