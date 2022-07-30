shadow play

today's prompt is 'diagonals'.



this was shot with this prompt in mind (i like to hedge, you know). i really love the shadows on that stretch of the pergola. every time i come to niagara falls, i almost always would pass by here, especially when the sunlight is strong and the angle is right, to shoot it. i could never grow tired of it.



a lot of people i know would always tell me that once you've seen the falls, that's it, there's really no novelty to it. i counter by telling them that if one is artistic, this is one of the best places you can visit. the falls is always different even in different times of the day. it's not always that one can photograph a rainbow across the falls, or see the mist rise up. it always depends on the intensity of the sun, the strength and direction of the wind, and the mood of the person. and that is just in the summer time. it's altogether a different world in the winter, especially when the falls have frozen. i have seen the falls in different seasons over the years and the photographs are never the same, even when taken from the same vantage point. and then those people look at me like i have grown three heads. mere mortals, them!