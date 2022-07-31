Previous
pink feathers by summerfield
Photo 3443

pink feathers

the peter forsgard's 52 assignments for this week is 'classic street photography'.

i don't profess to know what it means exactly but this weekend is the caribbean festival in toronto and everywhere i went downtown yesterday, there were these people who were in all forms of semi-undress or almost undress in big feathers, lots of glittering sequins and bling. there were a couple of groups converged just outside the subway entrance and i had asked if i may take a picture, to which they readily posed with gusto. but i have chosen to post this here as this one is a candid shot, just when i was walking away.

i like the women's competing colours with the orange and black traffic barrell, the two women's contrast with each other: the older and heavier woman on the left and the younger and leaner woman on the right. and then there's the nonchalant body language of the man, a mere spectator.
31st July 2022

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
@summerfield
View this month

Leslie ace
I believe she sees you. That's one big fanny pack.
July 31st, 2022  
katy ace
you caught them in some great light and I really like the contrasts in the composition, Vikki
July 31st, 2022  
