pink feathers

the peter forsgard's 52 assignments for this week is 'classic street photography'.



i don't profess to know what it means exactly but this weekend is the caribbean festival in toronto and everywhere i went downtown yesterday, there were these people who were in all forms of semi-undress or almost undress in big feathers, lots of glittering sequins and bling. there were a couple of groups converged just outside the subway entrance and i had asked if i may take a picture, to which they readily posed with gusto. but i have chosen to post this here as this one is a candid shot, just when i was walking away.



i like the women's competing colours with the orange and black traffic barrell, the two women's contrast with each other: the older and heavier woman on the left and the younger and leaner woman on the right. and then there's the nonchalant body language of the man, a mere spectator.