50 shades of green

i pass by this tree at the final stretch of my morning walks. they look like grapes but i suspect they aren't. this is one time when google failed me as it couldn't give me a proper ID of this plant/tree/something. the leaves have some kind of blights in them but they've always been that way. similar plants/trees/something are found around the area as decorative or fencing but also found in the ravine and around the creek. i'm not sure the fruits turn into another colour, i would have to keep an eye on that.



this week, we're going back to 'nature' with the 52 captures challenge. also over at 52 frames, the fare is 'choose a color', and this being monochromatic green, i think this will be my entry.



a long time ago, in another planet, i used to do a lot of cross-stitching. i had a project that it took me weeks to finish because it was in different shades of green. did you know that DMC thread has various threads in green, light, dark, yellowish, bluish, whitish. it took me weeks because i would make a lot of mistakes because i used a different green than what was called for in the chart. i think that's when i really went mad!