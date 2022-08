a pair of denim jeans

another item to add to the 'collection' of found clothings. in fact i'm sure last month i took a photo of a shoe, still new, but without it's other half. must include that in the collection. my neighbour saw me this morning when i was taking a shot at this, and he said, the owner might be watching me and he would leave an underwear tomorrow. i assured him undies are not going to be part of the collection. 不 there is a line that, no matter how daring i am, i wouldn't cross. 不