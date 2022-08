last week's 52 frames challenge was night photography and this was my entry. there was a full moon on the night this photo was captured but for some reasons, the moon would come out as just a round ball of light sans details. so i did a composite. both photos are mine, of course. it does look like this in reality anyway -- the dark sky, the lights from the buildings and the vivid super moon.-o0o-i'm concurrently hosting two challenges:the songtitle challengeandthe street challengemight you want to put in a couple of entries? it would be much appreciated.