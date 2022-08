the human heart

a likeness of the human heart depicted on the side of a building is reflected in the glass of a neighboring building, the mt. sinai hospital to be exact. the site is located in the research and development district in downtown toronto.



i had lunch with the grands today. apparently they're here permanently now which means i get to see them (hopefully) on a regular basis. and they will be coming next weekend to my abode so we can have a painting session.