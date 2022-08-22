Previous
no coins in the fountain by summerfield
Photo 3464

no coins in the fountain

only a lazy pigeon and...what's that? a human?!?!

an also-ran from yesterday's roaming around the downtown core after our lunch at the st. lawrence market.

busy day at the "office" as i continue to deal with my departed boss' files and clients, transfers, etc. my movement is hindered by the knee's flare up. i was fine from last saturday until this morning when i had a rather normal walk. then suddenly before lunch time, when i stood up to get a drink, boom! the pain was just excruciating, just like that. my doctor called me in the afternoon and she kept blurting out what was wrong with my knee, which i couldn't understand as it sounded russian or swahili to me. she gave me a couple of specialists numbers and told me i should have a physiotherapy. this business of growing old doesn't suit me, you know!
katy ace
perhaps the dip in the fountain will cure the knee? Are you familiar with our story about the fountain of youth?

Very clever composite that should really be entered in composite-48 challenge
August 23rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - sadly it is not a composite. it is more like a forced perspective shot. i did not notice the person walking towards the fountain.
August 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
@summerfield i looked at it on the compouter and thought you had put yourself in the fountain. I should have looked more closely! Spectacular to to get that appearance naturally!
August 23rd, 2022  
