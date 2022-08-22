no coins in the fountain

only a lazy pigeon and...what's that? a human?!?!



an also-ran from yesterday's roaming around the downtown core after our lunch at the st. lawrence market.



busy day at the "office" as i continue to deal with my departed boss' files and clients, transfers, etc. my movement is hindered by the knee's flare up. i was fine from last saturday until this morning when i had a rather normal walk. then suddenly before lunch time, when i stood up to get a drink, boom! the pain was just excruciating, just like that. my doctor called me in the afternoon and she kept blurting out what was wrong with my knee, which i couldn't understand as it sounded russian or swahili to me. she gave me a couple of specialists numbers and told me i should have a physiotherapy. this business of growing old doesn't suit me, you know!