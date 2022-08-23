Previous
i always get caught in the rain by summerfield
this was from my walk yesterday morning just before the heavy downpour, at least i was already past my two-mile mark. this young lady was coming in the opposite direction and was walking rather fast, but i needed to be careful that my phone was secure as i was at the top of the bridge and didn't want to drop it on to the train track below. cropped to bring her a bit closer. i thought the adamski effect would make the photo more interesting rather than as a street shot. not sure if i should've cloned out the two posts but i like this as it is.

🤣 i thought i'd put in an entry for the song title challenge, then i realized i'm the one hosting it. dork! 🤣
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Mary Siegle ace
Brilliant! Good that you didn’t drop the phone in the process.
August 24th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful image...well done...
August 24th, 2022  
Nada ace
Love it.
August 24th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Gorgeous! Well done.
August 24th, 2022  
John Maguire ace
Cool umbrella and effect! Nice job!
August 24th, 2022  
