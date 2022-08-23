i always get caught in the rain

this was from my walk yesterday morning just before the heavy downpour, at least i was already past my two-mile mark. this young lady was coming in the opposite direction and was walking rather fast, but i needed to be careful that my phone was secure as i was at the top of the bridge and didn't want to drop it on to the train track below. cropped to bring her a bit closer. i thought the adamski effect would make the photo more interesting rather than as a street shot. not sure if i should've cloned out the two posts but i like this as it is.



🤣 i thought i'd put in an entry for the song title challenge, then i realized i'm the one hosting it. dork! 🤣