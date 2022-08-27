a quiet afternoon in the park

this week's prompt for the 52 frames challenge is 'peace'.i think this shot conveys 'peace', don't you think so?yesterday at the office, i went in the late afternoon to get something at the pharmacy. there were not many people in the office nor in the building, it being friday and people would have gone off work earlier or would have taken the day off and gone to their cottages or somewhere away from work. i was therefore surprised to find five young men in the elevator. i was briefly startled at the rare sight. they moved back to accommodate me. as i stepped inside, i said "greetings, earthlings. take me to your leader!" it was enough to make them laugh. when we got down to the ground floor, someone uttered an intelligible sound and all five gave me that star trek hand signal. because i didn't know how to do it, i pulled on my earlobe and said "nanu! nanu!" they all gave me a puzzled look so i said "that's from mork and mindy". ask your parents."-o0o-i'm currently hosting two challenges, both of which will end on the 31st. might you be interested in putting in a couple of entries?and