a quiet afternoon in the park by summerfield
Photo 3469

a quiet afternoon in the park

this week's prompt for the 52 frames challenge is 'peace'.

i think this shot conveys 'peace', don't you think so?

yesterday at the office, i went in the late afternoon to get something at the pharmacy. there were not many people in the office nor in the building, it being friday and people would have gone off work earlier or would have taken the day off and gone to their cottages or somewhere away from work. i was therefore surprised to find five young men in the elevator. i was briefly startled at the rare sight. they moved back to accommodate me. as i stepped inside, i said "greetings, earthlings. take me to your leader!" it was enough to make them laugh. when we got down to the ground floor, someone uttered an intelligible sound and all five gave me that star trek hand signal. because i didn't know how to do it, i pulled on my earlobe and said "nanu! nanu!" they all gave me a puzzled look so i said "that's from mork and mindy". ask your parents."

-o0o-

i'm currently hosting two challenges, both of which will end on the 31st. might you be interested in putting in a couple of entries?
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46920/street-photography-challenge-#94
and
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46909/***new-song-title-challenge-#88
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022
950% complete

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
That is a funny story! I certainly remember Mork & Mindy with you. Like this image, as it is kind of like a window to this couple's world. Thanks for sharing it.
August 28th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture and funny story
August 28th, 2022  
Diane ace
LOL. Great photo and story!
August 28th, 2022  
