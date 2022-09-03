Previous
she is clearly amused by summerfield
on a thursday afternoon at the yonge and dundas square, people were gathered in groups at the various street entertainments -- a couple of drummers with their regular drum kits while another man has his own version of drum kits, fashioned out of heavy-duty industrial plastic containers; pliers of pirated CDs, bead sellers with their wares on a plastic sheet spread about on the pavement; a disheveled man holding a microphone and preaching about how we must all repent as the end is near; further on was a woman, well dressed and likewise holding a microphone, preaching how the good Lord is angry about how we treat our planet; next to her a man hawking t-shirts. i was hoping i would find an artist selling his or her paintings, but none was to be found today.

this couple, i'm not sure they know each other, was in an animated conversation, with passersby skirting around them in order to get to the crosswalks. i took the photo because i liked her bag and the casual way with which she draped her scarf about her head.

katy ace
This is a really fascinating Street scene. It tells a story of life in your city. I was noticing her scarf thinking how perfect it looked with some of her hair contained and some flying free. I thought it looked perfect I and wondered if it just happened like that or if she planned it. No matter what it looks fabulous and I’m glad you took the photo, Vikki.
September 4th, 2022  
