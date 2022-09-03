she is clearly amused

on a thursday afternoon at the yonge and dundas square, people were gathered in groups at the various street entertainments -- a couple of drummers with their regular drum kits while another man has his own version of drum kits, fashioned out of heavy-duty industrial plastic containers; pliers of pirated CDs, bead sellers with their wares on a plastic sheet spread about on the pavement; a disheveled man holding a microphone and preaching about how we must all repent as the end is near; further on was a woman, well dressed and likewise holding a microphone, preaching how the good Lord is angry about how we treat our planet; next to her a man hawking t-shirts. i was hoping i would find an artist selling his or her paintings, but none was to be found today.



this couple, i'm not sure they know each other, was in an animated conversation, with passersby skirting around them in order to get to the crosswalks. i took the photo because i liked her bag and the casual way with which she draped her scarf about her head.



