jigsaw puzzle

for 52 frames assignment this week, our photo needed to be edited by someone else and an extra credit if it is a self-portrait.



so i sent it to two photographer friends, one who is based in frankfurt, germany, and the other lives in san francisco, california. the german edit was a simple HDR like processing.



this is the american edit. i told my friend daniel that although i have photoshop, i use ribbet ninety-eight percent of the time so that's what he used. he discovered and liked the 'panography' feature which he employed here because he said i am a complete "enigma" (we briefly dated while in law school back home). we had a good laugh because at first i thought he said 'enema' 🤣🤣🤣and i had quite not a nice image in my head. in our hysterics, we both suddenly remembered an incident in school. we were in the moot court, where daniel was prosecuting a 'murder' case and i was for the defense. in the middle of my very passionate statement of defense, our professor accidentally farted, loud and long, after which a malodorous atmosphere permeated the room. since i have a very strong constitution, the smell i was able to ignore. but i noticed daniel and the rest of the class, hands in their faces, shoulders shaking, as they tried to suppress laughter. i avoided looking at my classmates then and continued with my 'defense'. and then our professor farted again. i paused and pretended to be looking at my notes when professor farted a third time which made the whole class to burst into boisterous guffaws. i was still trying to suppress my own laughter but i was almost bursting into laughter. it was at that moment when the moot court timer rang, signaling the end of the period. with lightning speed (i was told later on by the professor himself) i gathered my books, my notes and my purse and left the room. my classmates found me outside the building by the parking lot, on the ground, laughing my heart out. the next day, our professor announced i got an A+ for my defense delivery and a commendation for "portraying grace under pressure". apparently, i would've done well as a defense attorney.