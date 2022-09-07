Previous
wait a minute! something is wrong by summerfield
wait a minute! something is wrong

she stopped to take off her jacket then fiddled with her strap for a long time, long enough for me to take a few photos whilst waiting to cross the road.

another street shot from my foiled expedition to the waterfront to shoot the planes.

when is your happy hour? that's the theme over at five plus two. check us out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-09-07
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

