Photo 3481
wait a minute! something is wrong
she stopped to take off her jacket then fiddled with her strap for a long time, long enough for me to take a few photos whilst waiting to cross the road.
another street shot from my foiled expedition to the waterfront to shoot the planes.
-o0o-
when is your happy hour? that's the theme over at five plus two. check us out here:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-09-07
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
summerfield-street
,
sixws-133
,
street-95
