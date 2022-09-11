angelus hour

the angelus hours are 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. (as the country is still on daylight savings time, the clock is set forward to an hour.) it's supposed to be a time for prayer and reflection. we used to observe it when we were young children back in the old country but eventually got away from it, to the consternation of our mother who was a devout catholic.



most of the time it coincides with the golden hour, that time before the sun actually sets and sends a beautiful golden glow everywhere. of course i didn't know about the golden hour until i learned photography (or what little of it i know).



the challenge this week for 52 frames is "golden hour" with an extra challenge of indoor studio lighting. as i couldn't seem to catch the golden hour during the last few days, i decided on a still life and at the same time taking on the extra challenge, too. and also because we are covered at present by thick grey clouds so it's been grey hours for most of the day. this was shot using my little ring light that has a yellow setting.



also for this week's "rule of thirds" for the peter forsgard 52 assignments.

