in the underground PATH in downtown toronto, there is a wall i pass by with this 'mural' where people can actually write on. most wrote the usual cliché -- travel the world, jump off a plane (i don't know if they actually meant with a parachute or what🤣), learn another language, own a home, befriend an elephant. but what i found funny is the one on top. if i knew who wrote it, i'd tell him "kid, you actually would have to die to meet jim morrison." 😂-o0o-who can know the future? no one, for sure, but we should be realistic. 'ten years' is this week's theme over at fiveplustwo. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-09-14