maria by summerfield
maria

my sister and i went on a bus trip today to an apple orchard/farm. one of the ladies caught my attention because her eye were green and quite translucent. she happens to be half spanish and half filipino. she blushed when i asked if i could take a photo of her.

i rue the fact that i made her stand too close to the wall, but her radiant smile that reached her eyes is quite that i didn't notice she was too close to the wall. lighting courtesy of mother nature, sunshine but not too bright. i should make a note to bring a sheet of foil to use as reflector but overall i'm happy with this result.

this week in 52 frames, the challenge is a portrait of a stranger.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
Kathy A ace
Very nice portrait
September 18th, 2022  
bkb in the city
What a beautiful portrait
September 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
A splendid portrait! I love the overall light and the spark in her eyes
September 18th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
A beautiful portrait!
September 18th, 2022  
