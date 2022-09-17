maria

my sister and i went on a bus trip today to an apple orchard/farm. one of the ladies caught my attention because her eye were green and quite translucent. she happens to be half spanish and half filipino. she blushed when i asked if i could take a photo of her.



i rue the fact that i made her stand too close to the wall, but her radiant smile that reached her eyes is quite that i didn't notice she was too close to the wall. lighting courtesy of mother nature, sunshine but not too bright. i should make a note to bring a sheet of foil to use as reflector but overall i'm happy with this result.



this week in 52 frames, the challenge is a portrait of a stranger.