sunset over lake ontario

our bus yesterday had a malfunction that stranded our group at the shopping outlet for more than three hours before a decision was made to convey those passengers who wanted to continue on with other planned activities. this was after i had made the remark to the coordinator that the bus company has the obligation to send another bus toute de suite and not the supplier's mechanics to determine what was wrong with the bus. i told the coordinator what to say: this is a blatant breach of contract by the bus company. either send another bus, which the company said all their buses were out, or get another way to get all 50 people to the intended destination and ultimately home to toronto. finally, the company contacted uber drivers in the vicinity to transport the passengers and another bus will arrive at 8 in the evening to take them back to toronto. i should've done my legal speak early on then we would not have waited for so long. i told the coordinator that she has the right to demand a full refund of whatever amount was paid.



after four hours of waiting, i was hungry and irritable and tired and not at all interested in going anywhere else but home. my sister and i opted to get on the public transport to go back to toronto. this was taken while the bus was cruising on the highway.



i was falling asleep but soon as i noticed this, i took my phone out to grab this shot, for this week's peter forsgard's 52 assignments of 'sun'.



i'm now struggling with the three 52 challenges; i have put a reminder in my calendar to stay away from too many 52 challenges next year. i hope the calendar reminder works 😜 but we'll see in january if it does.