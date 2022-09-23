dangling conversation

the challenge this week for 52 frames is "one light source" with an extra challenge to "use a cookie" not the cookie we eat but a cucoloris. a cucoloris is a device that casts patterns or shadows on your subject.
the morning started with bright sunshine that cast shadows through the lace curtain onto the walls in the living room. so i tried to harness those shadows. i am not quite happy with how this turned out as i had wanted more of the lace shadows to show, but that part of the window is rather crowded and the sun was moving up in the sky rather quickly so this is the best set up i could muster. if we have the same weather tomorrow morning, i will do a better version, perhaps try for the golden hour, or hopefully we'll have one of those spectacular sunrises that gives off a deep orange glow to the room. for now this is a possible entry for 52 frames.