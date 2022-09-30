a letter to the government

trying to organize some boxes, i found a large notebook that was a 'journal' that my ex partner's mother kept. the entries were mostly about the history of the town and the farm country where she lived. in browsing through it, a folded piece of paper fell. i unfolded it and realized it was a piece of writing that she had copied off probably from the funny pages of a magazine or newspaper. it's quite funny.



mother was a very diligent reader and writer and a veritable local historian. people from around the town would come to her and ask her for facts or stories that they wanted to confirm or forgotten and would want to know again. she kept records of people's birth, and deaths, where they were buried, etc. when her family sold her farm house, they didn't know what to do with five almost sagging shelves of binders with the town's history, as well as the neighbouring towns. she also had the habit of copying down funnies; this was one of them.



