pillars at night

another shot from the nuit blanche event that the northster and i took in last saturday night. this is the façade of our union station. i couldn't miss the days (or nights) when nights in toronto, especially when there is a special event, are filled with people to the brim. this here is just right -- no deliberate or rude photobombers, or impatiently mean passersby who would jostle others like the others were an inconvenience in their way. and of course, it helped that there are no booths or commerce happening that always ruin the beauty of this building.

Lou Ann ace
This is lovely, Vikki! I looked closely at the white light, I thought that maybe it was the moon. ☺️
October 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
I love the light on the coloumns
October 4th, 2022  
