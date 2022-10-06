speed

for week 39 of peter forsgard's 52 assignments, the assignment was "speed".



you can see the speed by which this car was travelling -- the speed limit on this six-lane carriageway was 50 kmph but it is probably going at 60 kmph or thereabouts. if not for the blurry trees and the two bicyclists, you would think that the car was parked as the wheels didn't look like they were moving.



just filling in a blank day and trying to catch up with the challenge. please do not feel obliged to comment; however, if you do, my sincerest thanks.