window dressing

"rule of odds" is this week's 52frames fare.



i've been too busy to plan any shots during the last few days, i'm stretching myself too much with too many invites for lunch, dinner, plus babysitting a grandson for the weekend.

tomorrow, it being our canadian thanksgiving weekend, i need to prepare something to bring over at my niece's. add to that having been scheduled for ushering during church service. i'm wondering why i haven't drop dead yet.