day is done

"tell me why you're smiling, my son

is there a secret you can tell everyone

do you know more than men that are wise

can you see what we all must disguise

to your loving eyes..."



i went to see the ortho specialist this afternoon. he was spanish and often when spanish people meet a filipino they think we can speak spanish. i told the doctor my spanish is worse than my aching knee. in any case, when he examined me, he bent my leg so hard i almost died from pain. then he squeezed my knee and made me swear 'wtmf'. he was quite amused and commented that i have a very eloquent vocabulary. the x-rays and ultrasound were quite good but he had me scheduled for an MRI in the next few weeks.



MRI. i marveled and felt so blessed and lucky that i live in canada. if i was living in the old country, bad knee be damned, i wouldn't be able to afford to have an x-ray, let alone an MRI. years ago, when interviewed in one of the american talk shows, the actor jim carrey once told of a story when someone asked him why canadians are always a happy lot. he said because we have a good medical or medicare system. there maybe some truth to that although we do have a long list of patients waiting for their MRIs or CT scans and some, like my late boss, who died while waiting for the treatment he needed. not all systems are perfect and even ours has its many flaws. but overall, especially for those in the low income level, our medicare system does have value and still works for them.