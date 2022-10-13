Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3516
turn around, look at me
that's exactly what i did when i saw this weed, growing in between the cement walls of the bridge above the train track. just one stem coming up and wrapping its delicate arms against the concrete wall.
for the eye of the beholder challenge.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5591
photos
195
followers
123
following
963% complete
View this month »
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th October 2022 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-145
Linda
ace
Lovely color!
October 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great composition and colour - well spotted
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close