another view

moving south from yesterday's vantage point, the CN tower and the downtown skyline get hidden behind the trees in the background and only the mid-town skycrapers are visible. but you get to see the don valley parkway, one of toronto's main traffic artery that goes north-south and the don river that snakes from downtown toronto up north to wherever else. from the bus this morning, this scene had considerably changed as the leaves had now all turned shades of yellow, deep orange and fiery red. but i was on an express bus so i couldn't get off to take a photo.