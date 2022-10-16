Previous
another view by summerfield
Photo 3520

another view

moving south from yesterday's vantage point, the CN tower and the downtown skyline get hidden behind the trees in the background and only the mid-town skycrapers are visible. but you get to see the don valley parkway, one of toronto's main traffic artery that goes north-south and the don river that snakes from downtown toronto up north to wherever else. from the bus this morning, this scene had considerably changed as the leaves had now all turned shades of yellow, deep orange and fiery red. but i was on an express bus so i couldn't get off to take a photo.
summerfield

@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful pov. I love the leaf colors.
October 17th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely scene
October 17th, 2022  
