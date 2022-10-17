Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3521
behind bars
last week, the 52 frames assignment was to "shoot through something". this wasn't my official post but an alternate possibility.
because most of these labourers are unionized, it is not difficult to see the hierarchy among the crew members: the more one is doing an actual work, the lower he is in the pecking order.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5596
photos
195
followers
123
following
964% complete
View this month »
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
14th October 2022 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-street
,
street-96
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close