this is a close up view of the David Duncan House, one of the last remaining examples of the “gingerbread” style of Gothic architecture in ontario. https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-07-18 i pass by this when i go for my walk. a small ravine and a parking lot separate it from don mills road. it is now a 'fine dining restaurant' but heard tell that the food is so-so, the service crappy but the interior is superb. i should like to see it for myself though, but judging from photographs i've seen, it seems to be well appointed.if that is the case, i would bet it would have a beautiful hallway, unlike this: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-10-19