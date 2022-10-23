Previous
Next
nice day at the lake by summerfield
Photo 3527

nice day at the lake

it was a glorious day again in toronto. after church i accompanied my sister to pick up something at the west end so i took advantage and went to the lakeside looking for a minimalist shot for this week's 52 frames minimal black and white challenge. took a few shots of the boats that were still moored in the water, ducks and cormorants galore and the occasional boater. the colours in the pathways were spectacular in their reds and gold. i found out that there is a regular bus going to that particular park with year-round service, so it was something to look forward to during the winter. the rocks jutting out on the water were flat enough and easy to walk on so i had a good view of the elevated walkway. i just love photographing silhouettes like this (or almost silhouette); the sun was to the right and still high so there was still a bit of details on the people.

i decided on this as my submission for the 52 frames. i have two other choices that meet the requirements more but i like this more.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful shot against the light making nice silhouettes
October 24th, 2022  
Lin ace
Wonderful silhouettes
October 24th, 2022  
katy ace
Excellent choice, Vikki. Fabulous composition and details. Superb timing to catch the bird in flight. FAV
October 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise