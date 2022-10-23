nice day at the lake

it was a glorious day again in toronto. after church i accompanied my sister to pick up something at the west end so i took advantage and went to the lakeside looking for a minimalist shot for this week's 52 frames minimal black and white challenge. took a few shots of the boats that were still moored in the water, ducks and cormorants galore and the occasional boater. the colours in the pathways were spectacular in their reds and gold. i found out that there is a regular bus going to that particular park with year-round service, so it was something to look forward to during the winter. the rocks jutting out on the water were flat enough and easy to walk on so i had a good view of the elevated walkway. i just love photographing silhouettes like this (or almost silhouette); the sun was to the right and still high so there was still a bit of details on the people.



i decided on this as my submission for the 52 frames. i have two other choices that meet the requirements more but i like this more.