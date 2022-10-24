making ripples

this was my other choice for last week's 52 frames' minimal black and white.



i shot this couple in their dinghy (is that the right term for that thingamajiggs?) when they were out in the middle of the pond. then when we were going back, they were making their way to the marina and the lady waved at me.



another beautiful day in toronto, cloudless and blue sunny skies. the colours of the leaves really stood out in the blue sky. but all i could do is look out the window as i was busy with work. the only respite i had was a 30-minute break when i walked down the street to vote. we had a municipal election -- 53 people including the incumbent were vying for the mayoral position, and 9 for councilors. i voted for the incumbent mayor as i liked the way he handled the pandemic.