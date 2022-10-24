Previous
Next
making ripples by summerfield
Photo 3528

making ripples

this was my other choice for last week's 52 frames' minimal black and white.

i shot this couple in their dinghy (is that the right term for that thingamajiggs?) when they were out in the middle of the pond. then when we were going back, they were making their way to the marina and the lady waved at me.

another beautiful day in toronto, cloudless and blue sunny skies. the colours of the leaves really stood out in the blue sky. but all i could do is look out the window as i was busy with work. the only respite i had was a 30-minute break when i walked down the street to vote. we had a municipal election -- 53 people including the incumbent were vying for the mayoral position, and 9 for councilors. i voted for the incumbent mayor as i liked the way he handled the pandemic.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is a contender for the challenge but I think you chose the better one yesterday
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise