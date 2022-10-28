it's for sale again

i posted a photo of this old house in june https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-06-14 now it looks more shabby and more haunted. the vines have all turned red and pretty soon the leaves would all fall off and the clinging branches would make the house even more pitiful. there was a 'sold' sign not long after the june posting but then a new 'for sale' sign has been put up in the southern part of the fence (to the right but not visible in this shot). the golden glow of sunrise gave the structure a glimpse of its old personality but i think this house is ready to fall and crumble.
a fireman (there's a fire station on the opposite side of the street) said that it looked like it still had a strong foundation. the city would not allow for a total demolition as it is supposed to be a 'heritage' structure. i mentioned to the fireman that if i had the cash i would buy it and renovate it and turn it into a b&b. i would give the rooms names after photography and art techniques. then my 365 friends would have a place to stay when they come to toronto. that inspired me to buy a lottery ticket. who knows. maybe this house is meant for me that's why the succession of owners wouldn't have it. buy it for 1.5 million, put in another 2 million for reno with extra for a good plumbing and it should be back to its former glory. yes, i can dream, can't i!
my photo from five days ago made it into the top 20 this week with only 18 fav's (20 after the fact) and it was quite a surprise. it puzzles me, though, because i had one in august that had more than 25 fav's and didn't make the cut.