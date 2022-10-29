frosted but not frozen

the grounds were covered with hoar frost this morning when i went for my walk. it was difficult to ignore the colours on the ground especially this particular leaf that looks like a candy dusted with sugar; it even sparkled in the morning light.
i kept stopping to admire my surroundings. and i was wondering why my walks these days are taking at least two hours. maybe if i stop stopping every block or so...
one week only starts on monday, 31st. i've posted the notice this morning for the benefit of those who live in the advance time zones. i hope you are able to join in.