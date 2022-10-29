Previous
Next
frosted but not frozen by summerfield
Photo 3533

frosted but not frozen

the grounds were covered with hoar frost this morning when i went for my walk. it was difficult to ignore the colours on the ground especially this particular leaf that looks like a candy dusted with sugar; it even sparkled in the morning light.

i kept stopping to admire my surroundings. and i was wondering why my walks these days are taking at least two hours. maybe if i stop stopping every block or so...

one week only starts on monday, 31st. i've posted the notice this morning for the benefit of those who live in the advance time zones. i hope you are able to join in.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
October 30th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Great composition
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise