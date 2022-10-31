Previous
a messy business, this... by summerfield
Photo 3535

a messy business, this...

dreary day, rain, fog, rain and more fog. not in the mood to go out and find some hallowe'en decors to shoot. and it's a busy day at the office so you get an also-ran from last week's macabre theme of five plus two. this is one of the seven shots i took. you get a double self-portrait as the one in the frame is from a photo in 2020. took me the whole night last night to process this and i was wondering why i couldn't get to sleep. as it was, i only had 2 hours of sleep and then i just gave up and started work early.

this is for the 'halloween" prompt for today's one week only mini challenge. tomorrow, the prompt is 'opposites.

this is for week 44 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being "horror". if you don't find the concept of this portrait horror-ific, then i congratulate you - you are made of good stuff!

if you're doing a lot of editing on your photo, know that etsooi-147 is on and backdated to october 24.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

summerfield

2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Susan Wakely ace
My first thought was to see the horror of this scene but then had to laugh at the expression on your face.
October 31st, 2022  
JackieR ace
My girls were right, you ARE an axe murderer!!!
October 31st, 2022  
summerfield ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond - 🤣🤣🤣🤣
October 31st, 2022  
summerfield ace
@summerfield @wakelys - how come you and wakely are up? aren't you supposed to be in bed around this time? too much candy?
October 31st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
OMG- that is grizzly.
October 31st, 2022  
Leli ace
Thanks for making me smile!
October 31st, 2022  
Lin ace
The perfect Halloween capture.
October 31st, 2022  
