all my grand ideas have been done for the 'opposites' prompt so i had to change gears four times today. finally, i came up with this, just when i was thinking i'd switch days which i really wasn't keen on doing. and so for once, my mind (that's forever ensconced in the gutter) came up with soft and hard. i was going to write in here a riddle about hard and soft but i know i had poised that to you a long time ago and i wouldn't dare be repetitive.
this is for today's prompt which is "opposites" for the one week only mini challenge. tomorrow, the prompt is ISO 100. if you're unable to manipulate your camera's settings, it's not the end of the world. post what you want to post -- impress us just the same!