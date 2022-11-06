Previous
Next
coming and going by summerfield
Photo 3541

coming and going

two shots of the same street scene. actually i was standing on the same spot, shot north and then south.

on this night, the fog descended upon toronto rather early, when the sun was still in the horizon and everything looked eerie. before i got to the subway station two blocks away, the sun has dropped and the city was in darkness, well, not totally as the buildings were all alit.

for the omega prompt of one week only which is roll credit.

i would like to thank everyone who participated in this week-long exercise. i enjoyed looking at your posts and marveled at your various brilliant interpretations of the prompts. i should like to mention that this 'roll credit' prompt was new to me and it was fortunate that i am doing the 52 frames challenge and found the link to their last year's roll credit assignment. which means i learned this along with everyone, and isn't that just the spirit we have here on 365 project -- learning new things with each other.

this is also my submission for the 52 frames' chaos challenge this week, with the extra challenge of multiple exposure. what's good for 365 is good enough for 52 frames, dare i say!
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a great idea and fabulous outcome :)
November 7th, 2022  
Erika ace
Oh, that's cool!
November 7th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous processing.
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise