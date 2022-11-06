coming and going

two shots of the same street scene. actually i was standing on the same spot, shot north and then south.



on this night, the fog descended upon toronto rather early, when the sun was still in the horizon and everything looked eerie. before i got to the subway station two blocks away, the sun has dropped and the city was in darkness, well, not totally as the buildings were all alit.



for the omega prompt of one week only which is roll credit.



i would like to thank everyone who participated in this week-long exercise. i enjoyed looking at your posts and marveled at your various brilliant interpretations of the prompts. i should like to mention that this 'roll credit' prompt was new to me and it was fortunate that i am doing the 52 frames challenge and found the link to their last year's roll credit assignment. which means i learned this along with everyone, and isn't that just the spirit we have here on 365 project -- learning new things with each other.



this is also my submission for the 52 frames' chaos challenge this week, with the extra challenge of multiple exposure. what's good for 365 is good enough for 52 frames, dare i say!