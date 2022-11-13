triangular composition

this is for this week's 52 frames challenge which is street photography with an extra challenge of 'triangular composition'.



i've been wanting to get myself an air fryer. my sister gave me a couple of gift cards to use at a store that sells small home and kitchen appliances among other things. yesterday, on a whim i went downtown to get the air fryer. i had a problem though when i got downtown -- i forgot to bring the gift cards. since i had a proper camera with me, i thought i'd do a couple of street shots for 52 frames. i ended up at the eaton centre mall and looked for triangular composition. this is what i got.



the wall where the man with two dogs was leaning on had a triangular shape. then if you draw an imaginary line from the man with the dogs towards the woman on the phone then slightly diagonal through to the man at the top left corner holding something white, then bring that imaginary line diagonally down to the lady in black and the lady in purple jacket and back down to the man with dogs, you get an obtuse triangle shape. and to think that when i was shooting this, i was only concentrating on the man with the dogs. that's my story and i'm sticking to it.😜