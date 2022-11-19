i scream for ice cream

i was trying to re-create this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2018-04-23 for this week's 52 frames 'food photography' challenge. i couldn't make a go of the lighting so i had to use the rim lights which made the ice cream melt rather faster than i wanted it to. i even opened the windows and the door to the balcony but the heat from the lights were just too much for the prop. it didn't help that the ice cream was already soft. i should've put it in the deep freeze rather than the fridge freezer. the cherry kept sinking i had to take it out three times.
another problem was that i wasn't so keen on doing this but i have no other ideas for the challenge as the food i eat are rather boring. maybe i should just buy some readymade mashed potato and colour it with chocolate syrup so the 'ice cream' wouldn't melt at all.
bah, tomorrow's another day and i shall try to try again.
itiofd, i put the ice cream back in the container and put it in the deep freeze this time. i shall bring it to my niece's dinner at Christmas.😂