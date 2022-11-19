Previous
i scream for ice cream by summerfield
Photo 3554

i scream for ice cream

no, not really. it's disgustingly sweet!

i was trying to re-create this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2018-04-23 for this week's 52 frames 'food photography' challenge. i couldn't make a go of the lighting so i had to use the rim lights which made the ice cream melt rather faster than i wanted it to. i even opened the windows and the door to the balcony but the heat from the lights were just too much for the prop. it didn't help that the ice cream was already soft. i should've put it in the deep freeze rather than the fridge freezer. the cherry kept sinking i had to take it out three times.

another problem was that i wasn't so keen on doing this but i have no other ideas for the challenge as the food i eat are rather boring. maybe i should just buy some readymade mashed potato and colour it with chocolate syrup so the 'ice cream' wouldn't melt at all.

bah, tomorrow's another day and i shall try to try again.

itiofd, i put the ice cream back in the container and put it in the deep freeze this time. i shall bring it to my niece's dinner at Christmas.😂
summerfield

@summerfield
2022
katy ace
An absolutely delicious looking composition. I think you did a remarkable job of re-creating the original. I also love that the spoon has lots of melted ice cream. FAV
November 20th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Fantastic produce portrait
November 20th, 2022  
KWind ace
Yum! Bright composition and focus.
November 20th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I think it is a very effective shot. The melting adds to it I think. Looks delicious to me!
November 20th, 2022  
