santa claus has come to town

i've been in this country for 34 years and this is the first time i've watched the santa claus parade. (last march was also the first time i watched the st. paddy's parade.) and no wonder, the cold was damnable. i missed the part preceding the old man's float because my sister and i sought shelter as i could no longer feel my fingers and my hands could no longer hold the camera steady. when we were walking back to her apartment which was just a stone's throw, i figured that the parade was at an end and saw an opening in the crowd so i was able to shoot this. as there is always a first time for everything, and so there is, too, the last time and this is the last time i will ever see any parade in this cold. nor in sweltering heat.
but brace yourself in the next few days as i will be feeding off the 200+ shots i took today. it's a threat!