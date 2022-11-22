Previous
ice cream and other joyful schemes by summerfield
this was my final submission to the 52 frames' food photography challenge. different bowl, different spoon, different ice cream, and more props. i found the brownie ice cream right at the bottom of the deep freeze (there's so much good but sinful stuff in that deep freeze, i tell you!); it has expired but still good enough looking for a prop, as well as the rolled cookie. frankly, i much preferred the one i posted last saturday, but i'm posting this one so you'd know one thing i learned from this exercise. you don't improve on something only to come up short of your expectation and that one must leave things well alone! 🤣

for the food challenge that my great friend @grammyn is hosting, to tempt you guys to put in an entry. here's the link: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47265/bld-16-food-glorious-food
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
November 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Yum yum!
November 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
Aww. Thanks for the shout out girlfriend. I had to stop myself from licking the screen because this looks so delicious and the fact that it was expired does not mean a thing to me
November 23rd, 2022  
