ice cream and other joyful schemes

this was my final submission to the 52 frames' food photography challenge. different bowl, different spoon, different ice cream, and more props. i found the brownie ice cream right at the bottom of the deep freeze (there's so much good but sinful stuff in that deep freeze, i tell you!); it has expired but still good enough looking for a prop, as well as the rolled cookie. frankly, i much preferred the one i posted last saturday, but i'm posting this one so you'd know one thing i learned from this exercise. you don't improve on something only to come up short of your expectation and that one must leave things well alone! 🤣