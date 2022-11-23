wabi sabi (japanese) is defined as the beauty and appreciation of things imperfect and impermanent, accepting the flow of life.
i might have posted a photo of this group of hydrangeas sometime ago when the flowers were all white with a touch of their green leaves, but i find them, even with the drab earthy colours rather attractive, and of course, rather apropos for the wabi sabi term.
the theme this week at 52 frames is wabi sabi. i will have to revisit this place by the mall to take an updated shot for the challenge.