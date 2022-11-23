Previous
wabi sabi by summerfield
wabi sabi

wabi sabi (japanese) is defined as the beauty and appreciation of things imperfect and impermanent, accepting the flow of life.

i might have posted a photo of this group of hydrangeas sometime ago when the flowers were all white with a touch of their green leaves, but i find them, even with the drab earthy colours rather attractive, and of course, rather apropos for the wabi sabi term.

the theme this week at 52 frames is wabi sabi. i will have to revisit this place by the mall to take an updated shot for the challenge.

-o0o-
what time of day is spelled the same backwards? drawkcab (that's backward typed backwards) is this week's theme over at five plus two. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-11-23
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Diana ace
Love the textures and tones of the dried hydrangeas.
November 24th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh that's fabulous!
November 24th, 2022  
