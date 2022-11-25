Previous
1299 don mills by summerfield
Photo 3560

1299 don mills

this is the south side of this house https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-10-28 while some of the lower windows are boarded up as well as the main entry doorway, the upper windows aren't. surprisingly, the glass panes have remained intact. when i first started my morning walks, i noticed on few occasions that the door was sometimes open. it has since been boarded up. i could only guess at the state of chaos inside this house. you can see it once was a glorious structure. sometimes i feel like contacting the real estate agent and pretend to be interested in buying this house just so i could get to see the interior. hmm....there's an idea!

another wabi sabi shot idea i have for 52 frames.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Diana ace
Wonderful capture with great textures and light.
November 26th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely image and textures
November 26th, 2022  
