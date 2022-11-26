staircase

week 46 of peter forsgard's 52 assignments calls for 'staircase'. i'm pretty late, of course, because i haven't encountered any staircase in my sojourn around the city until today and it's not even my choice or what i have in mind. but i like this if only for that lone figure descending the steps. there was no better angle as a lot of people were passing by and behind me was a busy street -- i had no plans of being road kill at the moment.😜



i had difficulty walking today as my knee was bothering me. every time i come from physio it happens but i was told that i need to complete the treatment plan. the plan to render me lame and useless?