Previous
Next
a pair of fiddlers by summerfield
Photo 3562

a pair of fiddlers

or a pair of violinists.

or a pair of buskers.

the ladies are actually the half of a string quartet busking at the market on weekends when the weather is fair enough to play. i love watching and listening to them and my money does not hesitate leaving my wallet when i hear good music from buskers. i even made a request and they obliged by playing 'air on G string' by bach. i was just mesmerised by the music...and by the very blue eyes of their cellist.😜 i took a video of them playing lennon and mccartney's "yesterday" but there were too many people passing by and blocked their view.

this is for week 46 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was "a pair of..." well, almost anything.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Sounds like a very nice experience to come upon.
November 28th, 2022  
katy ace
nicely caught pair and I love that they are color coordinated
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise