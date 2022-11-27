a pair of fiddlers

or a pair of violinists.



or a pair of buskers.



the ladies are actually the half of a string quartet busking at the market on weekends when the weather is fair enough to play. i love watching and listening to them and my money does not hesitate leaving my wallet when i hear good music from buskers. i even made a request and they obliged by playing 'air on G string' by bach. i was just mesmerised by the music...and by the very blue eyes of their cellist.😜 i took a video of them playing lennon and mccartney's "yesterday" but there were too many people passing by and blocked their view.



this is for week 46 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was "a pair of..." well, almost anything.