make me laugh take $20

this guy saw me taking photos and struck a pose. he and his mate, the guy with a camera sitting down on the pavement, were inviting passersby to make a joke or tell a funny story and they will give $20. earlier two young guys tried by one taking off his shirt and the other guy poured cold soft drink on him then licked the soft drink off the other's chest. everyone was laughing, even this guy and the camera guy but i didn't see either one of them handing the two young guys any money at all.



the corner of yonge and dundas in downtown toronto is a hobnob of buskers, musicians, gimmickers, preachers and other people trying to make some money off the tourists and shoppers.



for week 48 of the peter forsgard 52 assignments, the assignment being 'street photography'.