it's still a healthy lunch by summerfield
Photo 3565

it's still a healthy lunch

i was cleaning up my fridge and the deep freeze yesterday when i found a package of ready-to-eat mushroom risotto from last year. lots of things i threw away but what i cannot throw away is rice. i reckon i'm not having this all the time and once in a while is not a bad thing. as a concession, i only had a third of the serving. plus i ate it with steamed brussels sprouts with orange butter, grilled portabello mushroom, and a portion of salmon which i cooked in the air fryer, seasoned with maple chipotle. i had a second serving of the brussels sprouts -- it is my favourite vegetable aside from beets.

-o0o-

a glitch occurs in our self portraits this week over at five plus two. you would want to participate: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-11-30

and there was a definitely glitch in the universe which was why i only had two hours sleep last night. rain and strong gusts of wind prevailed and were beating down the window and somehow i couldn't sleep. at 3:30 i gave up and did my laundry. amazingly, i didn't fall asleep while working, as i was too busy.
30th November 2022

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Looks delicious and healthy.
December 1st, 2022  
