it's still a healthy lunch

i was cleaning up my fridge and the deep freeze yesterday when i found a package of ready-to-eat mushroom risotto from last year. lots of things i threw away but what i cannot throw away is rice. i reckon i'm not having this all the time and once in a while is not a bad thing. as a concession, i only had a third of the serving. plus i ate it with steamed brussels sprouts with orange butter, grilled portabello mushroom, and a portion of salmon which i cooked in the air fryer, seasoned with maple chipotle. i had a second serving of the brussels sprouts -- it is my favourite vegetable aside from beets.
and there was a definitely glitch in the universe which was why i only had two hours sleep last night. rain and strong gusts of wind prevailed and were beating down the window and somehow i couldn't sleep. at 3:30 i gave up and did my laundry. amazingly, i didn't fall asleep while working, as i was too busy.